Ancient tablet
Archaeologists have found a stone tablet dating to the Qing Dynasty (1644-1911) in north China’s Hebei Province. The tablet, discovered at a temple in Nanhe District in the city of Xingtai, is believed to be 250 years old. It is well preserved bearing 394 Chinese characters on both sides, recording multiple renovations of the temple since it was built in the Tang Dynasty (AD 618-907).
