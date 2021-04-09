Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A7

April 9, 2021

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » Nation

Ancient tablet

Source: Xinhua | 00:06 UTC+8 April 9, 2021 | Print Edition

Archaeologists have found a stone tablet dating to the Qing Dynasty (1644-1911) in north China’s Hebei Province. The tablet, discovered at a temple in Nanhe District in the city of Xingtai, is believed to be 250 years old. It is well preserved bearing 394 Chinese characters on both sides, recording multiple renovations of the temple since it was built in the Tang Dynasty (AD 618-907).

Nation
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿