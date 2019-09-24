Home » Nation

“Angel’s Bone,” the 2017 Pulitzer Prize winning opera, will be staged at the Beijing Poly Theater on October 18 and 19. The opera follows the plight of two fallen angels who are found battered and bruised from their long journey by a couple. The couple set out to nurse the wounded angels back to health but then decide to exploit the magical beings for their own wealth and personal gain. Melding a wide range of music from chamber music to theater to cabaret and electronics, it explores the dark effects and motivations behind modern slavery and the tragic industry of human trafficking afflicting the world today.