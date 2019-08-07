Angry residents let their fingers talk

Home » Nation

When property managers failed, tech-savvy residents in a Beijing apartment complex took matters into their own hands through voting by phone.

Close to 1,000 families live in the Shiyunhaoting residential neighborhood in the eastern Beijing.

In June, they voted to fire their property management company, which was negligent and decided to select a new one.

They did so through an app called “Beijing Homeowners,” developed by the Beijing Municipal Commission of Housing and Urban-Rural Development and put into use last year.

The replacement of property managers through phone voting was the first of its kind, the commission said.

Built in 2000, the apartments and public infrastructure are in regular need of repairs but the old property management company was slow to act, drawing the ire of residents.

“I remember the ground tiles at the gate were broken. I picked up a tile and asked the property managers to replace it but they never got it fixed,” said 72-year-old Sun Weiming, adding residents were angered by repeated negligence.

Residents at Shiyunhaoting were among the app’s first users. Voting has become the most popular function, said Li Lang, who works for the commission’s property management guidance center.

“With voting on paper, staff had to go door-to-door to collect votes and signatures, and often people are not at home. Voting on a phone app is much more convenient.”