Anti-dumping probe of Australian wine

CHINA has begun an anti-dumping probe into imports of Australian wine, it said yesterday, a move that knocked a fifth off the market value of Australia’s biggest winemaker.

The investigation by China’s commerce ministry will look at imports of wine from Australia in containers of 2 liters or less in 2019, the ministry said in a statement, and examine any damage to the domestic wine industry from 2015 to 2019.

The Chinese Alcoholic Drinks Association requested the inquiry, asking the regulator to look into 10 Australian wine producers, including Treasury Wine Estates, the world’s biggest standalone winemaker, and Accolade wines.

In a statement, Treasury said it would cooperate with any requests for information from the authorities and remained committed to China as a “priority market.”

China is the top market for Australian wine exports and is also Australia’s largest trading partner, with two-way trade worth A$235 billion (US$170 billion) last year. Australia exported wine valued at A$1.1 billion to China last year.

China will carry out the investigation in a “fair and just way, according to the law,” said Zhao Lijian, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesman.

He rejected suggestions it was politically motivated. “This is a normal case of anti-dumping, please don’t draw unnecessary associations,” he said.