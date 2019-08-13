Home » Nation

HONG Kong police put on a demonstration of an anti-riot water cannon yesterday, in a warning to protesters as authorities toughen their approach over violence that has roiled the Asian financial hub for two months.

The brand-new vehicles, complete with real-time surveillance cameras and multiple spray nozzles, were wheeled out after police clashed with demonstrators at nearly a dozen locations on Sunday.

They demonstrated jets of water from the trucks on several dummy torsos placed at different distances from the vehicles. Hong Kong has reportedly ordered three of the vehicles at a cost of HK$27 million (US$3.4 million).

Police would only use the trucks in the event of a “large-scale public disturbance” leading to “casualties, property being destroyed wantonly, or public order and public safety coming under grave threat,” senior superintendent Chan Kin-kwok told lawmakers.

The vehicles are “one of our options for our use of force or special tactics,” he added during the yesterday’s presentation.