October 28, 2019
Anti-terrorism training
THE Chinese People’s Armed Police started a training program that focuses on sniping and searching for and defusing explosives to enhance its anti-terrorism capability. The training, which lasts for 30 days, was joined by over 300 elite armed police officers in southwest China’s Yunnan Province. In a bid to train more highly qualified snipers and defusing experts, the program covers a range of situations where snipers would be used, various measures of searching for explosives as well as defusing explosives and demolition.
