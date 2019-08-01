Anyone can do it: Tai chi gains wide popularity

Home » Nation

Tai chi is gaining popularity among all ages. The age difference among a group of tai chi lovers in eastern Shandong Province is more than 80 years — from 7 to 91.

From 6:30am to 7am every day, about 30 people gather in a small square at the provincial sports center in the city of Jinan to practice tai chi.

“Tai chi is a terrific exercise, helping me keep fit and I have stuck with it for about 65 years,” said 91-year-old Hao Mingzhi.

Deeply rooted in Chinese meditation, medicine and martial arts, tai chi combines mental concentration with slow and controlled movements.

It can help participants focus the mind, challenge the body and improve life energy.

“In the movements of tai chi, we can see Chinese philosophies such as courtesy, modesty and patience, as well as balancing hardness and softness,” Hao said.

In 2006, tai chi was listed as one of China’s first batch of intangible cultural heritage due to its rich cultural connotations and long history.

Since then, local authorities in Shandong have promoted the activity among aged people.

By the end of last year, more than 1 million people in the province had been actively practicing tai chi.

“Tai chi can benefit people’s mind and body,” said Cao Xuecheng, chairman of the Shandong Veteran’s Sports Association.

“It is well received, especially among the elderly.

“Rich or poor, weak or strong, everybody can learn tai chi.”

It has gradually become a mass activity in recent years as the country promotes traditional Chinese sports and activities to achieve fitness for all.

Earlier this month, the State Council, China’s Cabinet, issued a new guideline to implement the country’s Healthy China initiative and promote people’s health.

It put forward the development of fitness programs with Chinese characteristics, including those of traditional sports such as tai chi and qigong, a traditional martial art aiming at exploiting the human body’s inner energy to achieve physical and mental harmony.

During China’s 13th National Games in 2017, thousands of grassroots athletes participated in 19 sports categories, including health qigong.

Although participating in the activity for only several months, Zheng Zhujun, a 10-year-old tai chi lover, can already make standard movements.

“Tai chi can help build my character, making me more patient,” Zhang said.

In the past, most people participating in tai chi were the elderly.

But now, more young people, such as office workers, are learning the sport, according to Hao Lei, a 57-year-old tai chi promoter.

“I hope that more people will learn and practice it to pass down the beneficial traditional Chinese martial art,” Hao said.