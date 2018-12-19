Applause for advanced robot hands

Home » Nation

HIGH-TECH robotic “hands” developed by Chinese researchers were unveiled at a science exhibition yesterday in east China’s Anhui Province.

The robotic hands, created by researchers at the University of Science and Technology of China, have advanced grasping abilities compared with those already on the market. They can pick up pieces of paper, glazed bowls, tofu and fluffy cakes, and place them in designated places.

Robots can grasp and place different objects steadily and accurately after judging the shape and size of the item.

Existing robotic hands in China are not capable of such sophisticated movements, and imported robotic hands with these functions are very expensive.

The new robotic hands cost no more than 1,000 yuan (US$145), said Chen Xiaoping, director of the Robotics Laboratory.

According to Chen, the hands will be first installed on “Kejia,” a home service robot developed by USTC, and are expected to be used in areas such as care for the elderly and logistics.