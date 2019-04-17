Archeologists confirm oldest tomb in China

Home » Nation

Chinese archeologists have identified a tomb within which a young woman has been squatting for 13,500 years. The tomb, part of the Qingtang ruins in southern China’s Guangdong Province, hosts a female aged between 13 and 18, who was placed in a squatting posture with her head missing for unknown reasons.

It has been confirmed as the oldest tomb found in China. Apart from the squatting posture, the discovery of burial items inside the tomb suggests burial practices at that time already followed a set of procedures and rituals.

“It (laying the dead in a certain posture) points to the emergence of the concepts of life and death and of primitive religious beliefs,” said Liu Suoqiang, a senior researcher of the Guangdong Institute of Cultural Heritage and Archeology.

Archeologists are still debating on the symbolism of the squatting posture, with some suggesting it was a simulation of a baby in the womb.

Liu said they were also studying whether the women’s head was missing due to natural causes or was removed before the burial rite, an assumption that needs proof from more discoveries of similar tombs.