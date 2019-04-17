The story appears on
Page A8
April 17, 2019
Free for subscribers
Related News
Archeologists confirm oldest tomb in China
Chinese archeologists have identified a tomb within which a young woman has been squatting for 13,500 years. The tomb, part of the Qingtang ruins in southern China’s Guangdong Province, hosts a female aged between 13 and 18, who was placed in a squatting posture with her head missing for unknown reasons.
It has been confirmed as the oldest tomb found in China. Apart from the squatting posture, the discovery of burial items inside the tomb suggests burial practices at that time already followed a set of procedures and rituals.
“It (laying the dead in a certain posture) points to the emergence of the concepts of life and death and of primitive religious beliefs,” said Liu Suoqiang, a senior researcher of the Guangdong Institute of Cultural Heritage and Archeology.
Archeologists are still debating on the symbolism of the squatting posture, with some suggesting it was a simulation of a baby in the womb.
Liu said they were also studying whether the women’s head was missing due to natural causes or was removed before the burial rite, an assumption that needs proof from more discoveries of similar tombs.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.