Ardern urged to ensure fair business climate

Home » Nation

CHINESE President Xi Jinping met with New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern in Beijing yesterday. They agreed to enrich the China-New Zealand comprehensive strategic partnership based on the principles of mutual trust and mutual benefit.

Xi first expressed sincere condolences to New Zealand for the deadly shootings in Christchurch two weeks ago, saying that Ardern’s visit to China at a moment that her country was facing a special important agenda showed the great importance she and the New Zealand government attached to bilateral ties.

China stands ready to work with New Zealand to maintain the bilateral ties as a “frontrunner” in relations between China and Western countries, Xi said.

Under the new circumstances, the two countries need to further deepen mutual understanding and trust and respect each other’s core interests and major concerns in the spirit of openness, inclusiveness and seeking common grounds while reserving differences, he said.

Xi called on both sides to expand substantial cooperation. China will support capable enterprises to invest in New Zealand while New Zealand needs to provide a fair, just and unbiased business environment for Chinese enterprises, he said.

Xi also called for the speeding up of negotiations on the upgrade of the bilateral free trade agreement.

China welcomes New Zealand to participate in the Belt and Road construction, Xi said, encouraging both countries to enhance cooperation in international affairs, jointly strive for an open world economy, and uphold multilateralism and multilateral trading.

Ardern said she looked forward to strengthening the New Zealand-China comprehensive strategic partnership and deepening bilateral economic and trade cooperation and people-to-people exchanges after this visit. She said New Zealand would send a high-level delegation to the second Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation in Beijing later this month.

New Zealand is ready to enhance cooperation and coordination with China on major international issues, including climate change, the prime minister said.

Ardern arrived in Beijing on Sunday for a two-day visit to China. This is her first official visit to China since becoming New Zealand’s prime minister in October 2017.

Premier Li Keqiang also held talks with Ardern. Stating that bilateral cooperation is “always standing at the forefront of cooperation between China and Western countries,” Li said the two countries now face new opportunities.

“The two sides should create a fair, just, transparent, convenient and non-discriminatory business environment for enterprises from both countries, accelerate talks on upgrading the bilateral free trade agreement and lift economic and trade cooperation to a higher level,” he said.

Li also called on the two sides to deepen cooperation in agriculture and animal husbandry, finance, taxation and infrastructure construction, and expand tourism cooperation and people-to-people and cultural exchanges.

Ardern said New Zealand welcomes investment from Chinese enterprises, and pledged to create a sound business environment without discrimination against any enterprise from any country.

“With a tradition of independent diplomacy, New Zealand will make decisions on major issues independently that are in the interests of its own,” she said.

The prime minister said New Zealand will work with China to speed up the work and advance talks on upgrading the free trade agreement, strengthen cooperation on issues including climate change and reform of the multilateral trade system, and jointly safeguard the international order and the rules-based multilateral trade system.

Li and Ardern witnessed the signing of cooperation documents on taxation, agriculture, finance and scientific research, and issued a statement on climate change.