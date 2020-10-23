Arms sales to Taiwan ‘undermines sovereignty’

Home » Nation

CHINA has urged the United States to cease arms sales to and military contact with Taiwan, and cancel relevant arms sales plans, to avoid further damages to China-US ties and peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, a Foreign Ministry spokesman said yesterday.

Spokesperson Zhao Lijian made the remarks when asked to comment on the United States’ newly approved plans to sell three weapons systems worth US$1.8 billion to Taiwan.

Among other weapons systems, Wednesday’s formal notifications to US Congress by the State Department were for 11 truck-based rocket launchers made by Lockheed Martin called a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System for an estimated cost of US$436.1 million.

The notifications also covered 135 AGM-84H Standoff Land Attack Missile Expanded Response Missiles and related equipment made by Boeing for an estimated US$1.008 billion, and six MS-110 Recce external sensor pods made by Collins Aerospace for jets, at an estimated cost of US$367.2 million.

Further congressional notifications are expected to follow including drones made by General Atomics and land-based Harpoon anti-ship missiles, made by Boeing, to serve as coastal defense cruise missiles.

Zhao said the US arms sales to Taiwan seriously violate the one-China principle and the three China-US Joint Communiques, especially the August 17 Communique, severely interfere in China’s internal affairs and undermine China’s sovereignty and security interests.

“The move has sent deeply wrong signals to the ‘Taiwan independence’ secessionist forces, and jeopardized China-US relations, as well as peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait,” the spokesperson said.

“China firmly opposes it,” he said.

Zhao urged the US side to fully recognize the highly detrimental nature of arms sales to Taiwan, cease arms sales to Taiwan and military contact with the island, and withdraw relevant arms sales plans, to avoid further damages to China-US ties.

“China is going to make legitimate and necessary responses in accordance with the developments of situation,” Zhao added.