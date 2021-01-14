The story appears on
Page A7
January 14, 2021
Art of the ox
The National Art Museum of China will put on an exhibition to celebrate the upcoming Spring Festival, or the Chinese Lunar New Year, and pay tribute to the working people.
The exhibition will cover several themes, including the country’s poverty alleviation, anti-epidemic fight, and the daily lives of various ethnic groups, among others.
About 600 artworks will be displayed, including paintings, sculptures, calligraphy, and photographs.
Some works by renowned Chinese masters will feature the ox, dedicated to the lunar new year.
