Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A7

January 14, 2021

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » Nation

Art of the ox

Source: Xinhua | 00:05 UTC+8 January 14, 2021 | Print Edition

The National Art Museum of China will put on an exhibition to celebrate the upcoming Spring Festival, or the Chinese Lunar New Year, and pay tribute to the working people.

The exhibition will cover several themes, including the country’s poverty alleviation, anti-epidemic fight, and the daily lives of various ethnic groups, among others.

About 600 artworks will be displayed, including paintings, sculptures, calligraphy, and photographs.

Some works by renowned Chinese masters will feature the ox, dedicated to the lunar new year.

Nation
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿