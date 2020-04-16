Art school majors face new entry rules

Home » Nation

Had it not been for the novel coronavirus outbreak, Li Haiyi would have received confirmation letters from some of the Chinese art colleges he had applied to. But now, he is making video clips on exam assignments given online by the art schools.

The Ministry of Education issued a notice in March asking the country’s colleges and universities to use off-site methods to examine applicants for art majors for their professional skills. The move is to prevent large-scale gathering and flow of people.

Normally, the art schools arrange independent on-site exams to appraise the candidates’ professional potential, before the annual national college entrance exam, known as Gaokao in Chinese.

“I had booked tickets in advance for on-site exams at the schools that I had applied to. But they have changed their admission rules. I won’t make those trips. The schools either admit directly with the results of Gaokao scores without having on-site exams or require video works as examination via online platforms,” Li revealed.

He applied for film and television production and visual communications majors at a number of art universities in Beijing as well as Zhejiang and Jiangsu provinces.

He said the new rules have brought more uncertainties for his college dream. “I feel like a rush for the new admission rules. I should be prepared for the worst and likely repeat the graduating class in high school for another year,” Li stated.

The prospect of jobs in China’s booming film and TV industries has driven students to sign up at art colleges, deemed as cradles for film stars. Prestigious art schools used to have long queues when applicants waited their turn for annual on-site exams.

More than 1.15 million students have applied for art majors across the country this year, according to ministry figures.

Communication University of China said it has opened online admissions for 23 majors. Its expert teams are evaluating video works sent by candidates online.

The university asked candidates to shoot videos with ordinary smartphones rather than professional equipment to ensure fairness. It forbids makeup and modifying effects for shooting. “Video works should keep the original images and sounds, and no post-production is allowed,” it said.

Yan Leifan, chief of the university’s admission office, said the school had received more than 21,000 applications this year, a slight increase over last year.