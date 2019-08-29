Advanced Search

As violence spreads, police act

Source: Xinhua | 00:00 UTC+8 August 29, 2019 | Print Edition

Hong Kong police yesterday said there has been escalated violence in protests and assemblies over the past two months, pledging every effort to bring all offenders to justice.

Tse Chun-chung, chief superintendent of the public relations branch, said radical acts have sprung up and spread out across various districts.

“The escalation and extension of violence have caused widespread fear among the public,” he said.

Tse cited unlawful and violent acts, including setting barricades on major roads, dismantling railings, tying up innocent visitors, throwing petrol bombs and hitting civilians and reporters.

“These radical protesters are tearing our society apart and tearing down our core values, including the rule of law,” Tse said, adding everyone is paying the price.

