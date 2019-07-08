Assistance for villages raided by animals

Home » Nation

Growing mainly corn for years, Chen Yongqun, a farmer in southwest China’s Yunnan Province, planted kudzu this year, hoping to prevent bears and monkeys from stealing his crop.

“The fruit of kudzu grows in the soil and the wild animals cannot get to it easily,” the 39-year-old man said with an unsure tone because the harvest season has yet to come. His pigs, calves, goats and honey are also on the bears’ menu.

Chen is a member of the Dulong ethnic group that mainly lives in the heavily forested gorges of the Dulongjiang River in Yunnan bordering Myanmar.

Environmental protection by villagers and the government has provided better habitats for wild animals, said Zhu Benxiang, director of the wildlife conservation office of the forestry department of Gongshan County which administers Dulongjiang Township.

And the growing population of wild animals has worsened conflicts with humans.

“When the animals have difficulty filling their bellies in the woods, they will come to villages,” Zhu said.

When Chen was a boy, the villagers’ way of protecting their food against wild animals was to keep vigil at night and drive them away by sounding gongs.

Payments for losses

Now insurance companies have come to help. Since 2010, the forestry department in Yunnan Province has bought insurance for villagers who suffer property loss due to state-protected wild animals.

In the first three quarters of 2018, the insurance companies paid compensation of more than 460,000 yuan (US$67,000) to villagers in Dulongjiang, Ken said.

Gao Lisheng, another local villager, said that two of his three honeycombs were ransacked by bears in 2017 and he was paid 600 yuan as compensation.

“Last year, one of my mom’s hogs was eaten by bears and she was paid 2,000 yuan as compensation,” Chen said.

The government has also helped villagers adjust.

“For example, we are encouraged and supported to grow morel, a valuable mushroom, and kudzu, which are both less affected by wild animals,” Chen said.