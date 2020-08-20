Advanced Search

August 20, 2020

At least 2 dead as quake strikes Yunnan

Source: Xinhua | 00:00 UTC+8 August 20, 2020 | Print Edition

Two people have been killed and three others are missing after a landslide hit southwest China’s Yunnan Province on Tuesday, authorities said yesterday.

A landslide hit Huangping Village in Yanjin County on Tuesday, burying two houses, according to the county government.

As of 10am yesterday, three people had been rescued.

Two bodies were recovered.

Rescuers are still searching for the three missing.

A preliminary investigation indicated that the landslide was triggered by days of torrential rain, authortities said after initial checks.

Personnel from the local departments of emergency response, natural resources, public security, armed police and fire department have rushed to the site and joined in the rescue.

