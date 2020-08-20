At least 2 dead as quake strikes Yunnan

Home » Nation

Two people have been killed and three others are missing after a landslide hit southwest China’s Yunnan Province on Tuesday, authorities said yesterday.

A landslide hit Huangping Village in Yanjin County on Tuesday, burying two houses, according to the county government.

As of 10am yesterday, three people had been rescued.

Two bodies were recovered.

Rescuers are still searching for the three missing.

A preliminary investigation indicated that the landslide was triggered by days of torrential rain, authortities said after initial checks.

Personnel from the local departments of emergency response, natural resources, public security, armed police and fire department have rushed to the site and joined in the rescue.