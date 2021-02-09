Aussie scribe arrested for supplying state secrets

Home » Nation

AN Australian journalist who has been detained for nearly six months in China where she worked for a state-television channel has been formally arrested on suspicion of illegally supplying state secrets overseas, the two countries said yesterday.

Cheng Lei, 49, is a former high-profile news anchor at China Global Television Network. She was arrested on February 5, Australia’s Foreign Minister Marise Payne and Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said separately yesterday.

The journalist was born in China but moved with her parents to Australia as a child, and attended university in Queensland.

Cheng, a former business news anchor on the Chinese state media’s English-language channel, where she had worked for almost a decade, had regularly attended business functions and embassy events for the Australian community while working in Beijing.

Wang, the Chinese spokesman, said that all of Cheng’s rights were being “fully guaranteed.”

He told a regular news briefing in Beijing that China hoped Australia could respect China’s judicial sovereignty and not interfere in China’s handling of the case.

Payne said officials had visited Cheng six times during her detention, most recently late last month.