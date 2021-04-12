Authorities against compulsory jabs

Home » Nation

AS China accelerates its mass COVID-19 inoculation across the country to reach the domestic vaccination target of 560 million people by June, there have been individual cases of certain places adopting compulsory measures which are inappropriate, and the practice of mandatory vaccination for all needs to be corrected, the National Health Commission said yesterday.

“Some places have adopted some inappropriate measures, including a ‘one-size-fits-all’ or ‘compulsory for all’ approach, which needs to be corrected,” Mi Feng, spokesperson of the NHC, said.

The commission encourages more people to get vaccinated against COVID-19 on a voluntary, informed basis instead of a compulsory one, said Mi.

The recent mass inoculation plans have mainly been carried out in two key sectors, the first to ensure mass vaccination in potential high-risk areas such as port cities, border areas and metropolis where epidemic outbreaks have occurred, and the second covering key worker groups including cold-chain workers, medics, government and institutions, schools, supermarkets, logistics and so on, said Wu Liangyou, head of the CDC bureau of the NHC.

China is taking an approach of “getting the people who need it vaccinated and pushing forward vaccination by stage,” and as of Saturday, the country has administered a total of 164.47 million jabs, becoming world’s second most-vaccinated country.

The US had administered 183,467,709 doses of vaccines and distributed 237,791,735 doses as of Saturday, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.