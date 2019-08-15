Authorities cleaning up the Internet

Home » Nation

Chinese authorities had handled 10 criminal cases, 67 administrative cases and ordered over 70 websites to rectify transgressions by the end of July in campaigns against online vulgar and pornographic literature content, a national office overseeing the work said yesterday.

A total of 347 case clues relating to pornography were transferred to authorities involved in the crackdown, according to the National Office for the Fight Against Pornography and Illegal Publications.

In one case in Anhui Province, suspects were detained and fined for uploading pornographic novels and operating related websites since 2018.