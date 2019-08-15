The story appears on
Page A6
August 15, 2019
Free for subscribers
Related News
Authorities cleaning up the Internet
Chinese authorities had handled 10 criminal cases, 67 administrative cases and ordered over 70 websites to rectify transgressions by the end of July in campaigns against online vulgar and pornographic literature content, a national office overseeing the work said yesterday.
A total of 347 case clues relating to pornography were transferred to authorities involved in the crackdown, according to the National Office for the Fight Against Pornography and Illegal Publications.
In one case in Anhui Province, suspects were detained and fined for uploading pornographic novels and operating related websites since 2018.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.