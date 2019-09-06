BDS set for completion in 2020

Home » Nation

China’s BeiDou Navigation Satellite System, a global geolocation network, currently has 39 in-orbit satellites and is expected to be completed in 2020, authorities said.

At present, the BDS, independently constructed and operated by China, has officially provided Radio Navigation Satellite System services worldwide, with a total of 39 in-orbit satellites, after high-density launches of BeiDou-3 since 2017, Yang Jun, deputy director of China’s Satellite Navigation System Management Office, told a two-day conference on aerospace technology innovation, which ended in Shanghai yesterday.

China plans to send five to seven BDS satellites into space this year and two to four in 2020, which will help fully complete the BDS global network.

Yang said that the BDS has always taken innovation and development as the driving forces for its construction, providing steadily improving positioning accuracy and new functions of global short message communication, international rescue and satellite-based augmentation service.

China is promoting BDS’ integration into global navigation services, as it is compatible with GPS and GLONASS, and by participating in various global bodies, including the International Civil Aviation Organization and the International Maritime Organization.