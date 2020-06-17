Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A10

June 17, 2020

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » Nation

BDS-3 launch delay

Source: Shanghai Daily | 00:00 UTC+8 June 17, 2020 | Print Edition

The launch of the last satellite for the global constellation deployment of the BeiDou Navigation Satellite System has been postponed.

The Long March-3B carrier rocket to be used to launch the BDS-3 satellite was found to have technical problems during pre-launch tests, according to the China Satellite Navigation Office.

The launch was scheduled for yesterday.

The new launch date hasn’t been determined, the office said.

(Xinhua)

Nation
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿