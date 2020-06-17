BDS-3 launch delay

Home » Nation

The launch of the last satellite for the global constellation deployment of the BeiDou Navigation Satellite System has been postponed.

The Long March-3B carrier rocket to be used to launch the BDS-3 satellite was found to have technical problems during pre-launch tests, according to the China Satellite Navigation Office.

The launch was scheduled for yesterday.

The new launch date hasn’t been determined, the office said.

(Xinhua)