The story appears on
Page A10
June 17, 2020
Free for subscribers
BDS-3 launch delay
The launch of the last satellite for the global constellation deployment of the BeiDou Navigation Satellite System has been postponed.
The Long March-3B carrier rocket to be used to launch the BDS-3 satellite was found to have technical problems during pre-launch tests, according to the China Satellite Navigation Office.
The launch was scheduled for yesterday.
The new launch date hasn’t been determined, the office said.
(Xinhua)
