Bald truth about young is hair-raising

Home » Nation

For those born in the 1990s, “almost going bald” has been a catchphrase on Chinese social media for years.

More than 250 million people suffer from hair loss and more men than women complain about it being excessive.

The post-1980s and post-1990s generations account for more than 70 percent of the population, according to the China Association of Health Promotion and Education.

In a survey of 643 universities by China Youth Daily, more than half of the college students said they suffered from some form of hair loss and over 60 percent had taken measures to slow it.

Thirty-year-old Yu, a university lecturer, said hair loss could count against a person seeking a life partner or during a job interview.

Jia Lijun, with the Shenzhen Traditional Chinese Medicine Hospital, said: “Daily loss of hair is a normal occurrence. In fact, the average person loses between 50 to 100 hairs a day.

“However, there are certain factors that can cause young people to shed more than usual, such as stress, lack of exercise and insomnia.”

This leads to hormone imbalances and premature baldness.

Many young Chinese admit that hair loss has affected their confidence, said Tan Wenyong, with the Shenzhen Hospital of Southern Medical University.

As a result, once a niche market, hair-growth products have grown into a multi-billion-yuan industry.

Data released by China’s National Health Commission indicates that the country’s hair health industry will expand by 260 percent annually in the following decade.

Urban people’s spending on hair-care products and hair-loss treatment will surge by 30 percent in the years to come.