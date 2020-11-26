Ban of Chinese apps in India opposed

Home » Nation

China expressed serious concerns over and firm opposition to India’s recent claim to ban further Chinese apps on national security grounds, a Foreign Ministry spokesperson said yesterday.

The 43 Chinese-origin applications includes Alibaba Group Holding Ltd’s e-commerce app AliExpress and delivery service Lalamove, as well as dating and live-streaming services. Indian technology ministry said they threaten the “sovereignty and integrity of India.”

India has previously banned more than 170 apps, including the wildly popular video-sharing platform TikTok, saying they collect and share users’ data and could pose a threat to the state.

“For four times since June, India has imposed restrictions on smartphone apps with Chinese backgrounds under the pretext of national security. These moves in glaring violation of market principles and WTO rules severely harm the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese companies. China firmly rejects them,” Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said.

He said the Chinese government always asks Chinese companies to observe international rules and local laws and regulations when doing business overseas. The Indian government has the responsibility to follow market principles and protect the lawful rights and interests of international investors including Chinese companies.

“China-India economic and trade cooperation, by nature, is mutually beneficial. India should immediately correct its discriminatory approach and avoid causing further damage to bilateral cooperation,” Zhao said.

The Chinese Embassy in India said yesterday it “resolutely” opposed the ban. Ji Rong, spokesperson of the embassy, said China and India are the opportunities of development to each other rather than threats, and urged both sides to bring bilateral economic and trade relations back to the right path for mutual benefit and win-win results on the basis of dialogue and negotiation.

The slew of app bans come after skirmish at a Himalayan border site in June.

India’s ban against Chinese apps not only damages the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese investors and service providers, but also harms the interests of Indian consumers and the investment environment of India as an open economy, said Chinese Ministry of Commerce following a September ban.

In 2019, the bilateral trade volume between China and India reached 639 billion yuan (US$97 billion).