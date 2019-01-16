Ban on swine transport lifted

Home » Nation

Restrictions on pigs and pork being transported in and out of Tongzhou District in Beijing have been lifted, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs has said.

The district had taken effective measures to block, cull and disinfect affected pigs after confirming the outbreak of African swine fever in early December. No new cases of the disease were found in six straight weeks. China reported its first case of the disease in August 2018 in the northeastern province of Liaoning. Later outbreaks were reported in many other provinces.