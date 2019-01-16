The story appears on
Page A6
January 16, 2019
Free for subscribers
Related News
Ban on swine transport lifted
Restrictions on pigs and pork being transported in and out of Tongzhou District in Beijing have been lifted, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs has said.
The district had taken effective measures to block, cull and disinfect affected pigs after confirming the outbreak of African swine fever in early December. No new cases of the disease were found in six straight weeks. China reported its first case of the disease in August 2018 in the northeastern province of Liaoning. Later outbreaks were reported in many other provinces.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.