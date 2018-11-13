Ban on tiger and rhino trade remains

Home » Nation

CHINA will continue to enforce the “three strict bans” in its efforts for wildlife protection: strictly ban the import and export of rhinos, tigers and their by-products; strictly ban the sale, purchase, transport, carrying and mailing of rhinos, tigers and their by-products; and strictly ban the use of rhino horns and tiger bones in medicine, a senior State Council official said yesterday.

State Council Executive Deputy Secretary-General Ding Xuedong responded to a media inquiry related to a circular issued in October on the control over the use of rhinos, tigers and their by-products.

The circular should be implemented based on its detailed regulations. But the issuance of the detailed regulations for implementation has been postponed after study, Ding said.

The Chinese government has long been dedicated to the cause of wildlife protection and has made achievements recognized by the world, Ding said. For many years, the Chinese government has been cracking down hard on criminal activities such as the illegal trafficking and trade of rhino horns and tiger bones. The country has been also active in advancing international exchanges and cooperation, and made substantial advances in the cause of wildlife protection.

The Chinese government has been consistent and firm in its stance on wildlife protection.

“I would like to reiterate that the Chinese government has not changed its stance on wildlife protection and will not ease the crackdown on illegal trafficking and trade of rhinos, tigers and their by-products and other criminal activities,” Ding said.

As a member of the United Nations Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora, China has spared no efforts in fighting illegal wildlife trade. The Chinese government will soon continue to organize special crackdown campaigns with focus on addressing the illegal trade of rhinos, tigers and their by-products, he said, adding that illegal acts will be dealt with severely.

Ding said the Chinese government is willing to work with the international community to “jointly strive for protecting wildlife and building our harmonious and beautiful planet.”

China banned trade in tiger bones and rhino horns 25 years ago as part of global efforts to save the animals.

Environmental groups warned rhinos and tigers are already under critical pressure from black market trade.

Despite a lack of scientific evidence, demand for rhino horns and tiger bones is partly driven by their supposed health benefits, from curing cancer to boosting virility.

Rhino horn is made from keratin, the same substance that comprises hair and fingernails.

Southern white rhinos are “near threatened” but others such as black and Sumatran rhinos are critically endangered, according to the WWF.

China has made efforts to crack down on the sale of illegal wildlife products, with a ban on ivory sales going into effect in December 2017.

A partial ban on ivory had already resulted in 80 percent decline in ivory seizures entering China and 65 percent drop in domestic prices for raw ivory, Xinhua news agency reported last year.