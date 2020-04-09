Beauty salons, massage parlors closed

Home » Nation

Hong Kong will close beauty salons and massage parlors for 14 days from tomorrow, adding to a string of social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

The move aims to curb local transmission of the virus as the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases rose to 935 by Tuesday noon after a drastic increase during recent weeks, with many patients having no travel history, the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region government said yesterday.

The government said it will also extend previous measures to April 23, such as limiting group gatherings and catering services and shutting entertainment venues such as bars and karaoke lounges.

Experts have warned of rising risks of imported cases as a large number of Hong Kong residents return from COVID-19-hit European countries and the United States.

The government had already stepped up anti-epidemic efforts, including mandatory quarantines for inbound visitors and social distancing measures. HKSAR Chief Executive Carrie Lam appealed for public support on Tuesday and vowed stringent enforcement.

A spokesperson for the Food and Health Bureau said yesterday people breaching the social distancing rules face a maximum fine of HK$50,000 (US$6,500) and six months in jail.

(Xinhua)