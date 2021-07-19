Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A7

July 19, 2021

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » Nation

Beer festival fun

Source: Xinhua | 00:05 UTC+8 July 19, 2021 | Print Edition

The 31st Qingdao International Beer Festival, one of the largest beer festivals in China, opened on Friday in the coastal city of Qingdao in east China’s Shandong Province.

The 24-day carnival has gathered more than 1,600 beers from over 40 countries and regions, said the tourism commission of the Xihai’an (West Coast) New Area, where the festival is taking place. Qingdao is home to the Tsingtao Brewery.

Nation
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿