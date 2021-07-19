The story appears on
July 19, 2021
Beer festival fun
The 31st Qingdao International Beer Festival, one of the largest beer festivals in China, opened on Friday in the coastal city of Qingdao in east China’s Shandong Province.
The 24-day carnival has gathered more than 1,600 beers from over 40 countries and regions, said the tourism commission of the Xihai’an (West Coast) New Area, where the festival is taking place. Qingdao is home to the Tsingtao Brewery.
