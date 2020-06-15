The story appears on
Page A2
June 15, 2020
BeiDou ready for launch
THE last satellite of China’s BeiDou Navigation Satellite System will be launched in a few days, the China Satellite Navigation Office said yesterday.
The BDS-3 satellite has completed ground technical tests and other preparations before the upcoming launch at the Xichang Satellite Launch Center, the office said.
The Long March-3B carrier rocket, which will carry out the launch mission, has also undergone a range of tests before the propellant filling. Its functions and properties all met the mission requirements.
China has been working to replace GPS product for two decades.
A total of 58 satellites have been put into use and the current one, the BDS-3, is said to be better than GPS in messaging and accuracy.
