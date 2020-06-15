BeiDou ready for launch

Home » Nation

THE last satellite of China’s BeiDou Navigation Satellite System will be launched in a few days, the China Satellite Navigation Office said yesterday.

The BDS-3 satellite has completed ground technical tests and other preparations before the upcoming launch at the Xichang Satellite Launch Center, the office said.

The Long March-3B carrier rocket, which will carry out the launch mission, has also undergone a range of tests before the propellant filling. Its functions and properties all met the mission requirements.

China has been working to replace GPS product for two decades.

A total of 58 satellites have been put into use and the current one, the BDS-3, is said to be better than GPS in messaging and accuracy.