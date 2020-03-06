Beijing backs industries for BeiDou satnav

Home » Nation

The Beijing municipal government has released a three-year plan to promote the innovation and development of industries related to the BeiDou Navigation Satellite System.

Beijing will foster breakthroughs in key technologies, and create a sound ecology for BeiDou-related industries by cultivating competitive enterprises.

The total output value of the BeiDou navigation and location service industry in Beijing will exceed 100 billion yuan (US$14.4 billion) by 2022, it said. Beijing will also build an innovation center for BeiDou-related industries with global influence and set up a standard application system.

The city will set up seven major demonstration projects to promote the application of the BeiDou system in smart transportation, environmental protection and intelligent logistics, according to the plan.