November 17, 2020
Beijing clinics upgraded
BEIJING will upgrade 17 fever clinics before the end of November to strengthen the city’s capacity to prevent and control COVID-19 in the coming winter and spring, local authorities said.
Most of the 17 clinics have completed renovations to allow them to perform rapid nucleic acid testing and reduce cross-infection risks, said Pan Suyan, director of the Beijing Hospitals Authority.
The upgraded clinics will have independent CT scan rooms, isolated wards and nucleic acid test labs that allow patients to be screened and receive results within hours.
