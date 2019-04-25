Beijing gears up for horticulture expo

Home » Nation

All preparation work, including the construction of the site and arrangement of exhibits, for the upcoming Beijing International Horticultural Exhibition has been completed as the official opening of the expo draws near, according to the organizers.

Construction on the site as well as interior decoration for 110 official and 120 non-official exhibitors have all been completed, with their respective operation teams already in place, Wang Hong, deputy city mayor of Beijing, told a press conference yesterday.

The construction and decoration of venues for all domestic exhibitors, including 31 provincial-level regions, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan as well as 17 enterprises have also come to an end.

Beijing will add more public transport services to facilitate visitors, while a total of 11 temporary parking lots have already been built, which will be able to accommodate over 20,000 cars, according to Wang.

Around the theme of “live green, live better,” more than 2,500 cultural activities, including a grand opening ceremony will be held during the expo, which is slated to open on April 29 in the district of Yanqing on the northern outskirts of the Chinese capital.

The number of exhibitors confirming participation will make it the highest attendance in the expo’s history.

This is the second time China will hold such a high-level horticulture expo. Kunming, capital of southwest China’s Yunnan Province, held the exhibition in 1999.