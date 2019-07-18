Beijing going 5G

The story appears on
July 18, 2019
Beijing has built 5,285 5G base stations across the city as of the end of June, the municipal telecom authorities said yesterday. Constructed by the country’s three major carriers, the 5G base stations are in the city’s core urban zones, the new airport, the horticultural expo and venues for the 2022 Winter Olympics. The 5G technology will be epoch-making in a new era of the Internet of Everything and of great strategic significance for the digital economy, said Wang Hui, deputy head of the Beijing Communications Administration.
