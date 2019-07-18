Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A6

July 18, 2019

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » Nation

Beijing going 5G

Source: Xinhua | 00:05 UTC+8 July 18, 2019 | Print Edition

Beijing has built 5,285 5G base stations across the city as of the end of June, the municipal telecom authorities said yesterday. Constructed by the country’s three major carriers, the 5G base stations are in the city’s core urban zones, the new airport, the horticultural expo and venues for the 2022 Winter Olympics. The 5G technology will be epoch-making in a new era of the Internet of Everything and of great strategic significance for the digital economy, said Wang Hui, deputy head of the Beijing Communications Administration.

Nation
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿