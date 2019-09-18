Advanced Search

September 18, 2019

Beijing is kicking its coal habit

Source: Xinhua | 00:05 UTC+8 September 18, 2019 | Print Edition

A total of 2,963 neighborhoods in Beijing had gone coal-free by the end of 2018, with around 1.1 million rural households switching to clean energy for winter heating, said the Beijing Municipal Bureau of Agriculture and Rural Affairs yesterday.

Beijing stepped up efforts to make areas coal-free as coal fires in winter challenge the commitment to achieving smog-free days.

The metropolis launched a program in 2013 to wean itself off coal use in favor of clean energy, in its drive to improve air quality.

As of last year, the move has reduced the amount of coal burned in the city’s heating seasons by nearly 4 million tons.

Air quality in Beijing has since improved over the years. The city’s average concentration of PM2.5 (particulate matter less than 2.5 micrometers in diameter) in the first eight months of this year hit a record low of 42 micrograms per cubic meter.

