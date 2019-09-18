The story appears on
Page A6
September 18, 2019
Free for subscribers
Related News
Beijing is kicking its coal habit
A total of 2,963 neighborhoods in Beijing had gone coal-free by the end of 2018, with around 1.1 million rural households switching to clean energy for winter heating, said the Beijing Municipal Bureau of Agriculture and Rural Affairs yesterday.
Beijing stepped up efforts to make areas coal-free as coal fires in winter challenge the commitment to achieving smog-free days.
The metropolis launched a program in 2013 to wean itself off coal use in favor of clean energy, in its drive to improve air quality.
As of last year, the move has reduced the amount of coal burned in the city’s heating seasons by nearly 4 million tons.
Air quality in Beijing has since improved over the years. The city’s average concentration of PM2.5 (particulate matter less than 2.5 micrometers in diameter) in the first eight months of this year hit a record low of 42 micrograms per cubic meter.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.