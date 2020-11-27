Beijing market stops frozen food sale

Home » Nation

CHINA’S biggest wholesale food market has suspended the sale and storage of frozen meat and seafood as the government ramps up inspections of cold-chain goods after several new cases of coronavirus infections.

The Xinfadi market in Beijing, which was at the center of an outbreak of COVID-19 cases in June, has disposed of products and disinfected over a hundred cold storage units and shut down their power, the market said.

Although Beijing has had no recent locally transmitted infections involving the market or cold-chain food products, the move follows reports of COVID-19 cases related to imported frozen products in multiple Chinese provinces and cities in recent months.

The measures will not affect Xinfadi’s fresh pork trade, and market authorities will also conduct daily checks for the virus at warehouses and cold-storage facilities for fruits and vegetables.

The market, a complex of warehouses and trading halls spanning an area the size of nearly 160 soccer pitches, can trade 1,500 tons of seafood, 18,000 tons of vegetables and 20,000 tons of fruit on a daily basis, according to its website.

It was temporarily shut down on June 13 due to a resurgence of the COVID-19 epidemic. The vegetable wholesale area reopened on September 6, marking the full resumption of business at the market.

The market provided about 70 percent of Beijing’s vegetables, 10 percent of its pork and 3 percent of its beef and mutton before being shut down.

China has ramped up testing of frozen foods, triggering large-scale testing of food and staff and the suspension of certain imports.

Separately, a recent outbreak of more than 400 coronavirus cases in the northwestern Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region has been traced back to cargo containers, Wu Zunyou, chief epidemiologist at the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, said on Wednesday.

A Xinjiang official has been quoted as saying the outbreak was linked to containers from Tajikistan.