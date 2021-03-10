Advanced Search

March 10, 2021

Beijing on track

Source: Xinhua | 00:14 UTC+8 March 10, 2021 | Print Edition

The Yanqing competition zone of the Beijing Olympic Winter Games will reach operational readiness in October, the Yanqing District Government said yesterday.

A series of test programs were successfully completed in two competition venues in Yanqing in February: the National Sliding Center and the National Alpine Skiing Center.

The Yanqing Winter Olympic Village has been basically completed and the Beijing Zhangjiakou high-speed railway and Beijing Chongli expressway have opened to traffic.

Construction and renovation of non-competition venues and training in foreign languages, Western food, reception etiquette and other aspects are also under way. More local ice and snow talents will be cultivated.

Nation
