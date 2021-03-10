The story appears on
March 10, 2021
Beijing on track
The Yanqing competition zone of the Beijing Olympic Winter Games will reach operational readiness in October, the Yanqing District Government said yesterday.
A series of test programs were successfully completed in two competition venues in Yanqing in February: the National Sliding Center and the National Alpine Skiing Center.
The Yanqing Winter Olympic Village has been basically completed and the Beijing Zhangjiakou high-speed railway and Beijing Chongli expressway have opened to traffic.
Construction and renovation of non-competition venues and training in foreign languages, Western food, reception etiquette and other aspects are also under way. More local ice and snow talents will be cultivated.
