The story appears on
Page A6
February 15, 2019
Free for subscribers
Related News
Beijing uni ordered to strengthen safety
Dereliction of duty has been blamed for a laboratory explosion at Beijing Jiaotong University that killed three students in December.
The explosion occurred on December 26 when students were conducting experiments. The three students died at the scene, according to the Beijing Emergency Management Bureau. An investigation showed the hydrogen generated in the experiments was ignited by a spark caused by metal friction in a mixer and exploded. That caused the magnesium dust nearby to explode and the surrounding combustibles to burn.
The investigation said the risky experiments were conducted against relevant regulations.
Dangerous chemicals were illegally purchased and stored in the lab, and the university failed to oversee the safety of the laboratories.
Li Desheng, director of the research project, and Zhang Qiong, manager of the laboratory, are under investigation for criminal negligence, according to public security authorities.
The Ministry of Education and Beijing Jiaotong University also punished 12 officials from the university.
All universities in Beijing have been ordered by local authorities to strengthen their safety procedures.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.