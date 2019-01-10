Benefits ahead as Jinan joins with Laiwu

Home » Nation

JINAN, China’s City of Springs, has been given the go-ahead to merge with its smaller neighbor city Laiwu as part of the wide-ranging efforts in regional integration and industrial upgrading.

Laiwu, some 90 kilometers southeast of Jinan, will become two districts administered by the latter, which is the capital city of east China’s Shandong Province. The State Council approved the merging of the two cities, the Shandong provincial government announced yesterday.

After taking Laiwu under its wing, Jinan covers 10,244 square kilometers and is home to 8.7 million people.

Jinan is strong in technological, medical and financial resources, while Laiwu has robust coal and steelmaking industries.

The move will consolidate the strength of the two cities, create new growth and help upgrade old industries such as steelmaking, chemical and mechanical engineering.

Both cities have had close economic ties and frequent personnel exchanges before the adjustment.

The two cities had a combined gross domestic output of 856.7 billion yuan (US$125 billion) in 2017.

Wang Kaiyong, a researcher in the Institute of Geographic Sciences and Natural Resources Research in the Chinese Academy of Sciences, said the adjustment will help improve the structure of Jinan, give play to its role as a provincial capital, and allow it to better integrate with the coordinated development of the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region, about 300 kilometers away.

Jinan hosts one of China’s four National Super Computing Centers.