Best of Jiangsu features in Yangtze Delta cultural expo

The first Yangtze River Delta International Cultural Industries Expo, co-hosted by Shanghai, Jiangsu, Anhui and Zhejiang provinces, kicks off today in the city.

“The expo, which displays the region’s cultural industrial achievements as a whole for the first time, breaks geographic boundaries, optimizes cultural resources and builds a broader market for cultural exchange and trading,” said Wang Yayuan, deputy director of the Publicity Department of Shanghai. The fair runs to this Sunday.

A total of 330 enterprises will be represented at the expo, 107 from Shanghai, 91 from Jiangsu, 63 from Anhui and 58 from Zhejiang as well as 11 from overseas.

The 20,000-square-meter exhibition area at the Shanghai Exhibition Center will showcase the region’s film and TV making, digital media, audio and visual Internet, animation and games, art dealing as well as entertainment shows.

One of the highlights is the five-minute, immersive circular-screen — 52 meters long and 3.5 meter tall, “the Place where the River and Sea meet” is made up of more than 700 LED screens with seamless connection.

“The exhibition layout is inspired by the region’s functions, new powers and developments instead of the geographic location,” said Gu Chunting, deputy director of the Council for the Promotion of International Trade Shanghai. “This is a response to developing the Yangtze River Delta Region as a whole, which has been upgraded to a national strategy after the China International Import Expo.”

As one of the hosts, Jiangsu Province boasts a long history, rich cultural heritage and splendid handicraft arts. Almost 100 Jiangsu-grown companies will attend the expo to share their new ideas and experiences.

“What we want to do at this expo is to find a good solution to turn Jiangsu’s rich cultural resources to actual products that can be needed and loved by people,” said Xu Ning, deputy director of the Publicity Department of Jiangsu Province.

From the traditional skills to the latest high tech, the province offers an integrated, detailed presentation on its abundant cultural resources in a fun, interactive way.

Visitors can have a quick, close-up look on Jiangsu’s cultural heritages, such as paper-making, woodblock printing, fan painting, dark-red enamelled pottery and jade carving, among many others.

At the same time, cutting edge technology makes it possible for people to tour several Jiangsu museums with augmented reality. In addition, with the Internet of Things technology, visitors can enjoy famed paintings and art works on the BOE screen.

Bookworms can find their niche at Jiangsu’s publishing group’s booth in its 24-hour Cloud Bookstore that is loaded with thousands of digital books.

As a industrial leader in film and TV making, Jiangsu proudly presents its Wuxi National Digital Film Park that boasts 15 shooting studios at the expo, including the underwater studio and virtual studio.

The province is one of China’s largest cultural bases. Its cultural industrial added value soared from 230 billion yuan (US$33 billion) in 2012 to almost 400 billion yuan by the end of last year — a dramatic increase of 73 percent.