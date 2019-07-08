Better protection of heritage-listed Liangzhu City

Home » Nation

CHINA has pledged to put more efforts in protecting the country’s newly inscribed UNESCO World Heritage — Archeological Ruins of Liangzhu City, according to the country’s top cultural heritage official.

“China’s increasing number of world heritage sites means we need to shoulder more responsibilities,” Liu Yuzhu, head of the National Cultural Heritage Administration, said.

The decision to add the Chinese cultural site, located in the eastern Chinese city of Hangzhou, to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization’s World Heritage List was approved by the World Heritage Committee at its 43rd session in the Azerbaijani capital of Baku on Saturday.

“It is considered to be a supreme achievement of prehistoric rice-cultivating civilization of China and East Asia over 5,000 years ago and an outstanding example of early urban civilization,” said a report by the International Council on Monuments and Sites.

China will focus on heritage protection issues including solving problems of traffic passing through the sites, efficiently easing potential threats that result from the rising number of tourists, and drafting plans on risk management and hazard prevention of the heritage, Liu said.

The country will conduct archeological research on Liangzhu City and expand the excavation area by a step-by-step archeological plan. It will improve the display of the cultural heritage and demonstrate the value of the cultural site in a more professional, vivid and in-depth way, Liu said.

“Archeological Ruins of Liangzhu City is a major archeological discovery of China in the 20th century and an important cultural site that witnessed the 5,000-year civilization of the country,” said Liu.

It not only opens a unique window for the world to know ancient and contemporary China in a true and panoramic perspective, but also enhances the influence of Chinese culture. Liu also stressed on strengthening the communication and cooperations between government agencies and learning successful experiences from leading countries of cultural heritages to improve China’s abilities in protecting and inheriting cultural relics.

Sitting on a plain crossed by river networks in the Yangtze River Basin, the nominated property of Archeological Ruins of Liangzhu City includes the archeological remains of Liangzhu City (3300-2300 BC), which was once the center of power and belief of an early regional state in the lower reaches of the Yangtze River during the Late Neolithic China period.

The property testifies to the existence of a regional state with a unified belief system and supported by a rice-cultivating agriculture in late Neolithic China. It also represents an early urban civilization with complex functions and structures.

“We are proud that after 25 years of preparation, our efforts have finally led to the successful inscription of this exceptionally important property, which is the most concrete testimony of 5,000 years of Chinese civilization,” said Shen Yang, ambassador and permanent delegate of China to the UNESCO.