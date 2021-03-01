Big advance in network of satellites

Home » Nation

China’s satellite system made great progress in 2020, with more than 300 satellites in orbit for various applications, according to a recent report released by the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation.

Among them are BeiDou navigation satellites, remote sensing satellites for meteorological and marine monitoring, and communication satellites.

China started the construction of a high-throughput broadband satellite communication system in 2020, with the APSTAR-6D telecommunication satellite launched in July.

Using satellites, China provides communications for users on the ground and in the sea and air. The total number of direct users is more than 145 million. Aerospace enterprises have promoted the integration of aerospace and other industries through satellite operations and data mining.