The story appears on
Page A7
June 11, 2021
Free for subscribers
Related News
Big jump in number of blood donations
China witnessed a total of 15.53 million blood donations last year, despite the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the China’s National Health Commission said yesterday.
In 2020, China’s blood donations had increased over 40-fold compared to 1998, the year the Blood Donation Law took effect, said Guo Yanhong, an official with the NHC.
The country’s average blood donation numbers per 1,000 people also rose to 11.1 in 2020 from 4.8 in 1998. From January to April this year, around 5.12 million blood donations registered across China, reflecting a positive trend, Guo said.
China’s blood and platelet inventory remained at a safe level this month, Guo added.
According to the Blood Donation Law, the state advocates healthy citizens aged between 18 and 55 to donate blood and encourages personnel of organs of the state, soldiers on active service, and students in colleges and universities to take the lead in doing so.
