Big team is off to Russia for WorldSkills

China yesterday sent its largest delegation yet to compete in the 45th WorldSkills Competition which opened yesterday in Kazan in Russia.

The 63 young professionals will compete in all 56 programs. They are part of a 210-strong delegation which also includes experts, interpreters and staff.

The Chinese contestants — 54 men and nine women — have an average age of 21 with the youngest under 18.

Forty-two are from universities, vocational and technical colleges and schools as well as job training organizations, 14 are teachers and seven are company employees.

Compared with previous delegations from China, this one has a larger percentage of college students.

Zhang Lixin, head of the professional capabilities building department of the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security, said China is more ready and more competitive than ever. “Our delegation expects to win medals in those programs in which we’re traditionally good at, and especially on the programs of welding, computer numerical control milling and car painting we’re striving for gold,” he said.

The number of Shanghai contestants is a record 10.