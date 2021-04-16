Advanced Search

Biosecurity blueprint

Source: Xinhua | 00:18 UTC+8 April 16, 2021 | Print Edition

China’s Biosecurity Law went into effect yesterday, the country’s sixth National Security Education Day, ushering in a new phase of law-based governance of biosecurity.

The law, adopted by China’s top legislature in October, clarifies the composition, responsibility and operating mechanism of a national biosecurity coordination mechanism. It stipulates the establishment of 11 basic systems for biosecurity risk prevention and control, including biosecurity risk monitoring and early warning, risk investigation and assessment, information sharing and information release. The law has detailed provisions on the prevention and control of major new or sudden outbreaks of infectious diseases and epidemics related to animals and plants.

Nation
﻿