Birds on the move

Home » Nation

Flocks of migratory birds have recently arrived at a national nature reserve in north China’s Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. This year, more than 10,000 migratory birds have made a stopover at the Tumuji National Nature Reserve, before heading to the warm southern regions to see out the winter, according to administrators at the nature reserve. More than 600 white cranes under first-class state protection in China have been spotted in the area.