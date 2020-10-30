Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A9

October 30, 2020

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » Nation

Birds on the move

Source: Xinhua | 00:13 UTC+8 October 30, 2020 | Print Edition

Flocks of migratory birds have recently arrived at a national nature reserve in north China’s Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. This year, more than 10,000 migratory birds have made a stopover at the Tumuji National Nature Reserve, before heading to the warm southern regions to see out the winter, according to administrators at the nature reserve. More than 600 white cranes under first-class state protection in China have been spotted in the area.

Nation
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿