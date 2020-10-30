The story appears on
Page A9
October 30, 2020
Free for subscribers
Related News
Birds on the move
Flocks of migratory birds have recently arrived at a national nature reserve in north China’s Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. This year, more than 10,000 migratory birds have made a stopover at the Tumuji National Nature Reserve, before heading to the warm southern regions to see out the winter, according to administrators at the nature reserve. More than 600 white cranes under first-class state protection in China have been spotted in the area.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.