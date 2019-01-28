The story appears on
Page A6
January 28, 2019
Blast kills 1
A 57-YEAR-OLD man, who was confirmed dead after an apartment building explosion in northeastern Changchun City on Friday, was responsible for the accident, local police said Saturday.
The local fire brigade received a report of the blast at about 3:20pm Friday, which took place on the 30th floor of the Wanda Plaza apartment building. One man was killed and one was injured. The suspect, surnamed Guo, was a severely depressed cancer patient.
