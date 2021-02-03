The story appears on
Page A3
February 3, 2021
Blinken flayed for backing UK’s BNO policy on HK
CHINA yesterday censured US Secretary of State Antony Blinken for saying that the US should follow Britain’s so-called BNO policy to open its doors to those residents of China’s Hong Kong Special Administrative Region who want to leave the city including lawbreakers.
Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said countries were supposed to punish violators of the law as a matter of fundamental principle. He said if the US believed in this principle and agreed that it also applied to the lawbreakers involved in the Capitol Hill incident, it should object to allowing entry of the law-breaking residents of the HKSAR.
