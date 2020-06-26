Blue alert issued as rainstorm continues

Home » Nation

CHINA’S national observatory yesterday issued a blue alert for rainstorms as heavy downpours continue to wreak havoc in vast stretches of the country.

More than a dozen provinces have been urged to take precautions against another round of heavy rain in the next few days after turbulent weather brought floods to large swathes of the country this month.

Rainstorms and downpours are expected to hit vast stretches of China from today through Tuesday, with a high risk of flooding, landslides and urban waterlogging, the flood control agency said in a website statement. From yesterday to this afternoon, heavy rain and rainstorms are expected in Hunan, Guangdong, Jiangxi, Fujian and Zhejiang provinces as well as the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, the National Meteorological Center forecast.

“We urge relevant departments to closely monitor weather changes ... and allocate in advance disaster relief resources and put in effect detailed evacuation and relocation plans,” the Ministry of Emergency Management said on Wednesday.

Some areas in Guangxi will see up to 150 millimeters of rain, the center said, warning that Gansu, Hebei, Shandong, Liaoning, and Yunnan provinces as well as the Tibet Autonomous Region will experience downpours with up to 70mm of hourly rainfall.

Heavy downpours this year have caused direct economic losses of 24 billion yuan (US$3.4 billion) and damaged 861,000 hectares of farmland, with a total of 26 provinces and cities affected, the Economic Daily said.