Bohai Sea cleanup

China has made progress in the comprehensive treatment of pollution in the Bohai Sea via strengthened supervision and steady reform, an official said yesterday.

By the end of September, the number of unqualified fifth-class water quality sites in the Bohai Sea coastal waters was down to two from 10 in June, Huo Chuanlin, an official of the Ministry of Ecology and Environment, told a press conference. Thirteen coastal cities and districts along the Bohai Sea have begun detecting and handling sources of pollution at each of the estuaries, in line with a work plan released by the ministry in February. Prevention of environmental risk has been strengthened as provinces and cities along the Bohai Sea.