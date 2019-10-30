Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A6

October 30, 2019

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » Nation

Bohai Sea cleanup

Source: Xinhua | 00:00 UTC+8 October 30, 2019 | Print Edition

China has made progress in the comprehensive treatment of pollution in the Bohai Sea via strengthened supervision and steady reform, an official said yesterday.

By the end of September, the number of unqualified fifth-class water quality sites in the Bohai Sea coastal waters was down to two from 10 in June, Huo Chuanlin, an official of the Ministry of Ecology and Environment, told a press conference. Thirteen coastal cities and districts along the Bohai Sea have begun detecting and handling sources of pollution at each of the estuaries, in line with a work plan released by the ministry in February. Prevention of environmental risk has been strengthened as provinces and cities along the Bohai Sea.

Nation
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿