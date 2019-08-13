The story appears on
August 13, 2019
Books get real
Up to 65 percent of online literary works were about realistic themes, a 24 percent increase year on year, according to a report on the development of Chinese online literature in 2018.
In 2018, 7.95 million online literary works were newly uploaded, raising the total number to 24.42 million, up 48.3 percent over that of 2017, said the report released by the China Audio-video and Digital Publishing Association earlier this week, based on the research of 83 leading Internet reading platforms. Fantasy and period themes used to be popular with readers of online literature.
