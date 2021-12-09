Advanced Search

December 9, 2021

Boost for Boeing

Source: Xinhua | 00:00 UTC+8 December 9, 2021 | Print Edition

BOEING and Taikoo (Shandong) Aircraft Engineering Co Ltd will expand the production capacity of the 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter in China.

In 2022, Boeing will add two aircraft conversion lines for the 737-800BCF at STAECO’s facility in Jinan in east China’s Shandong Province.

The move aims to meet the increasing demand for converted freighters, Boeing China said on Tuesday.

Nation
