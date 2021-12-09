The story appears on
Page A4
December 9, 2021
Free for subscribers
Related News
Boost for Boeing
BOEING and Taikoo (Shandong) Aircraft Engineering Co Ltd will expand the production capacity of the 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter in China.
In 2022, Boeing will add two aircraft conversion lines for the 737-800BCF at STAECO’s facility in Jinan in east China’s Shandong Province.
The move aims to meet the increasing demand for converted freighters, Boeing China said on Tuesday.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-1
- |
- 互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.