Boost for Boeing

BOEING and Taikoo (Shandong) Aircraft Engineering Co Ltd will expand the production capacity of the 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter in China.

In 2022, Boeing will add two aircraft conversion lines for the 737-800BCF at STAECO’s facility in Jinan in east China’s Shandong Province.

The move aims to meet the increasing demand for converted freighters, Boeing China said on Tuesday.